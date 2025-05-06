Is The Lamborghini Urus Just An Audi Q8? How These Luxury SUVs Compare
Audi and Lamborghini fall under the Volkswagen umbrella, so it makes sense for these two brands to share platforms. This is true with the Audi Q8 and the Lamborghini Urus, as both SUVs use the Volkswagen Group MLB Evo platform. These vehicles come at far different price points, though. The most affordable Q8 starts at "just" $74,400, with the top-end 2025 Audi RS Q8 performance getting a base price of $136,200. On the other hand, the base Lamborghini Urus is priced at more than $240,000, with the top-end model going for more than $270,000. This could get you wondering — is the Urus worth spending on? Or are you better off saving money and getting a fully-specced Q8 instead? After all, at these prices, you could already get three Audi Q8s for the price of the most expensive Urus trim.
Some users who pick the Urus for the brand pedigree wouldn't care about the car's space and comfort, especially if they already have an existing stable of SUVs from one of the major luxury car brands. On the other hand, if you don't have a car collection but still want to treat yourself to a nice car, you'd have to be more careful when picking between these two SUVs. After all, even if you can afford to drop the extra $100,000 on the Lamborghini, you'd still want to ensure that you're getting a comfortable vehicle that will give you the space you need.
The Lamborghini Urus has considerably better performance
As expected, the Lamborghini Urus has much better performance than the Audi Q8. The 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE delivers a combined 789 hp with its 4.0-liter V8 engine and electric motor, pushing the car from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds. On the other hand, the Audi only gets a 3.0-liter V6 engine putting out 335 hp, allowing the Q8 to hit 0 to 60 in 5.5 seconds. While this is still relatively quick, it's a lot slower than what the Italian brand offers.
If you want more power from the German brand, you can choose the Audi RS Q8 performance model, which gets the same twin-turbo V8 engine from the Urus Performante. The RS Q8's 631 horsepower puts it within spitting distance of the Urus Performante's 657 hp, but it's still a good 158 horsepower behind the Lambo PHEV. However, Audi claims that it gets the same 3.4-second 0 to 60 time as the more expensive SUV.
Performance is not just about straight-line driving and acceleration, though. The Italian super SUV has impeccable handling, which is especially noticeable in the Lamborghini Urus Performante. According to US News, the Audi RS Q8 could almost catch up with the Urus in this department with its sporty handling, but the latter's suspension tuning still outperforms the RS Q8 despite having the same underpinnings.
You'll be more comfortable in the Audi Q8
If you do not have the need for speed and instead want something that will take you places in utmost comfort, the Audi Q8 is the better bet. Don't get me wrong — the Lamborghini is quite plush and luxurious, and it gets all the tech that the Audi has. But given that it focuses on delivering exhilarating speed and red-line performance, its interior reflects that with jet fighter-like styling.
But the Audi Q8 takes comfort and luxury to the next level. It does not skimp on premium materials; you'll find fine leather, brushed metal accents, and carbon fiber placed thoughtfully and strategically all over the cabin. You can also put more stuff at the back of the Q8 with its 30.5 cubic feet of cargo space, which is about 8.7 cubic feet larger than what you'd find on the Urus. If you drop their second-row seats, you'd get 60.7 cubic feet on the Audi, while the Lamborghini gives you 56.4 cubic feet.
When you look at both cars from a practical standpoint, the Audi Q8 is the more sensible choice. It's at least $100,000 cheaper, but you still get the same quality and even better interior space. If you desire to go fast, the Audi RS Q8 performance trim offers that — it can even give the Lamborghini a run for its money. But an Audi is not a Lamborghini. And despite having the same underpinnings, the Lamborghini logo and styling are more than enough reasons for a few people to drop that kind of cash on the Urus.