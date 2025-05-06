Is The Lamborghini Urus Just An Audi Q8? How These Luxury SUVs Compare

Audi and Lamborghini fall under the Volkswagen umbrella, so it makes sense for these two brands to share platforms. This is true with the Audi Q8 and the Lamborghini Urus, as both SUVs use the Volkswagen Group MLB Evo platform. These vehicles come at far different price points, though. The most affordable Q8 starts at "just" $74,400, with the top-end 2025 Audi RS Q8 performance getting a base price of $136,200. On the other hand, the base Lamborghini Urus is priced at more than $240,000, with the top-end model going for more than $270,000. This could get you wondering — is the Urus worth spending on? Or are you better off saving money and getting a fully-specced Q8 instead? After all, at these prices, you could already get three Audi Q8s for the price of the most expensive Urus trim.

Advertisement

Some users who pick the Urus for the brand pedigree wouldn't care about the car's space and comfort, especially if they already have an existing stable of SUVs from one of the major luxury car brands. On the other hand, if you don't have a car collection but still want to treat yourself to a nice car, you'd have to be more careful when picking between these two SUVs. After all, even if you can afford to drop the extra $100,000 on the Lamborghini, you'd still want to ensure that you're getting a comfortable vehicle that will give you the space you need.