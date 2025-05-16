Which New SUV Has The Best Towing Capacity In 2025?

If you're shopping for a full-size SUV that can do more than carry passengers in comfort, a high towing capacity is likely hovering around the top of your checklist. For 2025, one model stands out from the pack: the Jeep Wagoneer. With a best-in-class towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds when equipped with the Heavy Duty Trailer Tow package, the Wagoneer establishes itself as a top dog in the segment of heavy-hitter haulers. Few full-size SUVs can match the Wagoneer, whether you're towing a boat, camper, or utility trailer.

Advertisement

With a maximum tow rating of 9,800 pounds, its slightly more elegant sibling, the Grand Wagoneer, is a close competitor in terms of capability while providing a touch extra of luxury. Still, the class is led by the standard Wagoneer, which beats out rivals including the Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia, and Chevrolet Tahoe.

Jeep didn't just get lucky with its design — it built the Wagoneer with heavy-duty work in mind. From its potent engine lineup to a purpose-built frame, the 2025 Wagoneer boasts towing tech that sets it apart in a crowded segment.