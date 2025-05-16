Which New SUV Has The Best Towing Capacity In 2025?
If you're shopping for a full-size SUV that can do more than carry passengers in comfort, a high towing capacity is likely hovering around the top of your checklist. For 2025, one model stands out from the pack: the Jeep Wagoneer. With a best-in-class towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds when equipped with the Heavy Duty Trailer Tow package, the Wagoneer establishes itself as a top dog in the segment of heavy-hitter haulers. Few full-size SUVs can match the Wagoneer, whether you're towing a boat, camper, or utility trailer.
With a maximum tow rating of 9,800 pounds, its slightly more elegant sibling, the Grand Wagoneer, is a close competitor in terms of capability while providing a touch extra of luxury. Still, the class is led by the standard Wagoneer, which beats out rivals including the Ford Expedition, Toyota Sequoia, and Chevrolet Tahoe.
Jeep didn't just get lucky with its design — it built the Wagoneer with heavy-duty work in mind. From its potent engine lineup to a purpose-built frame, the 2025 Wagoneer boasts towing tech that sets it apart in a crowded segment.
What sets the 2025 Wagoneer apart from the competition?
The Jeep Wagoneer's impressive 10,000-pound towing capacity is the direct result of deliberate engineering from Jeep, not as a byproduct for bragging rights. Boasting 420 horsepower and 468 pound-foot of torque, the mighty 3.0-liter Twin-Turbo I6 Hurricane engine is at the core of the Wagoneer's capability. The Wagoneer's powerplant is mated to a clever, eight-speed automatic transmission, with Jeep's Quadra Trac 4x4 system putting the needed traction down under heavy load.
Another contributing factor is the 2025 Wagoneer's structural underpinnings, as it rides on a high-strength steel frame which offers the rigidity needed to manage heavy loads without forgoing safety. An available Quadra-Lift Air Suspension can raise the ride height to 10 inches, making it easier to hitch the trailer and improve ride balance.
Jeep has also loaded the Wagoneer with smart towing tech. As standard, the Wagoneer gets trailer sway control, integrated trailer brake controls, and a Tow/Haul mode that adjusts the transmission's gear selection, throttle response, and suspension for better stability. It even features a rear-facing camera with dynamic guidelines to simplify hitching and backing up.
The Grand Wagoneer, which uses a more powerful 540-horsepower version of the Hurricane engine, maxes out at 9,800 pounds — just short of its sibling. That makes the 2025 Wagoneer the SUV to beat when it comes to towing.
How the rivals stack up
While Jeep may hold the crown, the Wagoneer has some stiff competition. The 2025 Ford Expedition, for instance, is no slouch — when equipped with the Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package, it can tow up to 9,600 pounds. That's close, but still a few hundred pounds shy of Jeep's figure. Ford offers great trailer-assist features and a twin-turbo V6 making up to 440 horsepower and 510 pound-foot of torque, but it still can't quite match the Wagoneer in sheer numbers.
Then there's the 2025 Toyota Sequoia, which comes standard with a hybrid twin-turbo V6 making 437 horsepower and 583 pound-foot of torque. Its max towing capacity of 9,520 pounds puts it solidly in the top tier and it benefits from Toyota's reputation for reliability. Still, it lacks the air suspension flexibility and some of the unique features the Jeep Wagoneer offers. The Lexus GX, which shares the same rugged body-on-frame chassis and V6 engine as the Sequoia, is another top competitor with its 9,096-pound towing capability; though this figure is reserved for the GX 550's off-road-focused Overtrail trim.
In a crowded segment full of worthy contenders, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer leads by a decent margin. Given the Wagoneer's luxurious amenities and seemingly endless list of tech, it proves it's not just a powerful hauler — it's one of the smartest choices for big jobs.