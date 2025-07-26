13 New SUVs You Can Buy With A CVT Transmission

They don't really offer a substantial difference over regular compact hatchbacks, but small crossovers are hugely popular lately. The Crosstrek, for instance, is a lifted Impreza. Still, people have a soft spot for lifted cars, so Crosstrek sales are booming, even as the Impreza itself seems headed for the axe soon.

The Crosstrek is a crossover we secretly don't hate. See, unlike small quasi-SUVs, this one is built to take you off the beaten path. Sure, it's no Wrangler, but it comes with standard all-wheel-drive and a solid 8.7-inch ground clearance. Heck, the off-road-focused Wilderness version sits 9.3 inches from the ground. It even has all-terrain tires! You don't get these features in any of its rivals.

However, while the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is dressed up nicely, it's also quite expensive. The base model starts at $27,980, while the Wilderness sits at $34,780. To be fair, you get a more potent 2.5-liter boxer producing 185 hp, compared to the 2.0-liter, 152-hp unit. Still, the Premium trim costs $29,230, and gets the larger engine.

Each trim comes with a CVT, too. Subaru's Lineartronic provides good power delivery and fuel efficiency in non-Wilderness models. The engine is still gutless, but that's typical for the category. Perhaps you should wait for the 194-hp 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid, which will arrive in dealerships this fall. And the Wilderness really suffers in refinement — the suspension is hard and quite audible, and the interior is downright cramped compared to the Forester.