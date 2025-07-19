4 Cars With The Most Expensive Oil Changes

Frequent oil changes prevent sludge formation and are one of the most important aspects of car maintenance that improve engine longevity. A typical oil change using conventional oil is the most affordable option, with costs ranging between $20 and $100, depending on the type of car and engine size. Synthetic oils will slightly increase the price, but synthetics are better than mineral oil since they last longer and require fewer oil changes over time. As for the price, you can expect to pay around $60 to upwards of $125 for a synthetic oil change.

The price figures apply to your typical sedan or small crossover. You can save more money with a DIY oil change, and our step-by-step guide will show you the ropes. But have you ever wondered how much it would cost to change the oil in, let's say, an exotic supercar like a Lamborghini or McLaren? Buying a supercar or any vehicle from an uber-luxury auto brand entails significantly higher maintenance costs compared to a typical Civic or Accord, and this includes the humble oil change. Listed below are the four cars with the most expensive oil changes, with the priciest almost costing as much as a 2025 Toyota Corolla sedan.