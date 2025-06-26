The McLaren F1 Used Real Gold In Its Engine: Here's Why

The world of F1 is considered the pinnacle of automobile engineering. After all, milliseconds decide who gets to spray champagne on the podium, and every single aspect of the car must be tuned to extract the maximum performance out of it. And if that means using something as expensive as gold under the hood, it's all fair game. And guess what? McLaren actually went ahead with the pricey adventure on its MCL35 race car.

"When it shines like gold, you'll remember me." But before the racing machine was burning rubber on asphalt, McLaren made waves by using pure gold to cool down the legendary F1 sports car. Yes, that's the starting line of an article posted on the official McLaren website, just to set the tone. McLaren's fancy for gold was not all show, however. Kristen Lee at SlashGear's sister site, Jalopnik, was able to snag pictures of a gold foil-lined engine bay on a McLaren F1, where the precious material was used as a heat reflector.

Just to clear things up, McLaren didn't go with gold to drum up hype, but there was material science behind the decision. Steve Foster, a Principal Composites Engineer in the McLaren F1 team, revealed that gold is used in various forms (and locations) on their speed demons to cool things down. "It's used to reflect infrared rays," Foster explained while talking about the MCL35, which made its debut decades after the F1 as McLaren's championship chaser with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz behind the wheels.