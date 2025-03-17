How Racing Changed The Way Car Engines Are Made

The unique demands of car racing have spurred various developments in automobile manufacturing. Whether in Formula 1, Le Mans, or on the street, people love a car with plenty of speed and performance. Manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and BMW have constantly sought to stay at the forefront of innovation by introducing the next groundbreaking automobile technology. Over time, motorsports has earned a reputation for being instrumental in this.

Advertisement

Many features commonly found in production vehicles today, ranging from safety components like airbags to independent and adaptive suspension systems, are thanks to advancements that have been birthed or enhanced in racing. Perhaps the component that receives the most attention is the engine, which has seen vast development over the years, resulting in everything from new fuel delivery methods to hybrid and electric motors.

These developments are not surprising given how much motorsports emphasizes speed and power. More recently, emission regulations set by sporting regulation bodies like the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) have influenced manufacturers' approach toward engine manufacturing regarding sustainability. However, emissions are far from the only way racing has changed how car engines are made.

Advertisement