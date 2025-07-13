The Fastest Car On Record (That's Still Legal On US Roads)

Land speed records are hardly a new phenomenon; the first such mark of 39.34 miles per hour was set by Frenchman Gaston de Chasseloup-Laubat in an electric Jeantaud Duc carriage way back in 1898. That mark can now be surpassed by a strong bicyclist, and modern speed records reflect advances in automotive technology over the intervening decades. In 2019, one European manufacturer staked its claim to the title of fastest production car by reaching a speed that would have seemed impossible to early automakers and motorists. In August of that year, a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ piloted by test driver Andy Wallace zoomed into the record books when it maxed out at an astonishing 304.77 mph. This not only set a new production car record; it was also the first time a publicly available model had broken the 300 mph barrier.

By way of comparison, a Boeing 747 airliner takes off at around 184 mph, and the fastest Formula 1 race cars max out at a little over 230 mph. Bugatti's record run was made possible by the use of clever aerodynamics, specially-built Michelin tires, and a monstrous 8-liter quad-turbo W16 engine that cranks out over 1,570 hp. Also impressive is how Bugatti managed to navigate the complex landscape of safety standards, aesthetics, and emissions laws. The France-based carmaker was able to create a stunning hypercar that's fully street legal and features luxurious interior appointments like high-grade leather and polished aluminum trim.

Although the record was set in a prototype model, Bugatti made 30 copies of the production-spec Chiron Super Sport 300+ with an elevated ride height and speed limiter. So even if you have $4 million-plus to spare and can get one of the ultra-rare existing examples, you might not be able to quite reach Wallace's speed.