Every Car Powered By Bugatti's W16 Engine Ranked By Top Speed

The unusual Bugatti W16 engine is a marvelous combination of compact size and prodigious power output. The largest, most complex version of the Volkswagen Group's W8/W12/W16 engine family, the W16 was created by combining two narrow-angle V8 engines into a W configuration.

The father of the Bugatti W16 engine was engineer Ferdinand Piëch, also Bugatti-owner Volkswagen's Chairman of the Board at the time of the idea. Originally an 18-cylinder engine, it was modified to become today's W16. Piëch had sketched the engine on an envelope, but it took Bugatti engineers, developing everything from scratch, to create an engineering masterpiece – 8.0 Liters with an initial output of 987 horsepower (1,001 PS) through the use of four turbochargers. The W16 was no larger than a V12 engine and weighed just 882 lbs (400 kg).

Over the 20 years since Bugatti first published technical details of the W16 engine, the marque has produced the Veyron and its subsequent models, followed by the Chiron and further iterations, plus limited-edition variants: the Divo, Centodieci, and Mistral. The Bolide is a dedicated track-only car built on a unique platform.

Here, we've ranked these W16-powered Bugattis by their production-ready top speeds, and noted when speed limiters have been deactivated due to the pursuit of a speed record. Let the Bugatti W16 top speed rankings begin!