8 Of The Fastest Bugattis Ever Built, Ranked By Top Speed

With a top speed of 124 mph, the 1936 Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic is certainly not the fastest Bugatti or even faster than many modern cars these days. However, it was the fastest road car ever made at one point, and deserves recognition for establishing Bugatti's decades-long tradition of building record-breaking speedsters.

The Type 57 SC Atlantic isn't just fast — it's also incredibly rare. Only four units were ever produced — sometime between 1936 and 1938. While three of the original cars are still around to this day and are considered by some to be the most valuable cars in the world, the whereabouts of the fourth Atlantic are currently unknown. If you were to somehow convince one of the three known owners of the Atlantic — one of whom includes fashion designer Ralph Lauren — to sell the coupe, you can expect to pay about $40 million for one.

The Atlantic trim of the Type 57 was designed by Jean Bugatti, son of Bugatti founder, Ettore. He named the car after his friend Jean Mermoz, an aviator known for his pioneering transatlantic flights — one of which he failed to return from in 1936. The Atlantic is built out of Elektron, a lightweight metal used in aviation that is composed of 90% magnesium, and 10% aluminum. It cannot be welded, and Bugatti needed to rivet components of the Atlantic together. The car is 3.7 meters long and powered by a silent, strong 3.3-liter straight-eight engine that could deliver up to nearly 200 horsepower. Its top speed of 124 mph was unheard of at the time, though many Bugattis would eventually leave that record in the dust.

