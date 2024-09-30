Which Engine Powers The Bugatti Bolide, And How Fast Can It Go?

The Bugatti Bolide is different from the rest of its Chiron-based siblings. For instance, the hyper-expensive La Voiture Noire (or The Black Car) is a 110-year homage to the legendary Type 57SC Atlantic. It's a one-off creation that sold for $19 million, making it one of the most expensive production cars. Then we have the Chiron Super Sport 300+, a limited release of 30 cars that could hit a record-breaking 305 mph top speed.

However, the Bolide is distinct for being a track-only rendition of a standard Chiron. It has inherited the Chiron's monstrous 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, but Bugatti had to retune the engine and make the Bolide as light as possible to make it a blazing-fast track weapon.

The W16 engine has new turbochargers that deliver more boost pressure at higher RPMs. It also received a new water-to-air intercooler and a redesigned dry sump lubrication system, while the intake and exhaust were tuned to deliver a sharper throttle response.