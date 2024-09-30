Which Engine Powers The Bugatti Bolide, And How Fast Can It Go?
The Bugatti Bolide is different from the rest of its Chiron-based siblings. For instance, the hyper-expensive La Voiture Noire (or The Black Car) is a 110-year homage to the legendary Type 57SC Atlantic. It's a one-off creation that sold for $19 million, making it one of the most expensive production cars. Then we have the Chiron Super Sport 300+, a limited release of 30 cars that could hit a record-breaking 305 mph top speed.
However, the Bolide is distinct for being a track-only rendition of a standard Chiron. It has inherited the Chiron's monstrous 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, but Bugatti had to retune the engine and make the Bolide as light as possible to make it a blazing-fast track weapon.
The W16 engine has new turbochargers that deliver more boost pressure at higher RPMs. It also received a new water-to-air intercooler and a redesigned dry sump lubrication system, while the intake and exhaust were tuned to deliver a sharper throttle response.
How quick is the Bugatti Bolide?
When Bugatti unveiled the Bolide prototype a few years ago, it had a W16 engine that produced 1,825 horsepower and 1,326 lb-ft of torque. Most of all, the entire car only weighed 2,778 lbs., but the production version gained about 440 lbs. and a detuned W16 engine with 1,578 horsepower.
Despite this, having 1,578 horsepower and around 4,000 lbs. of downforce is no hardship for the Bolide. Bugatti claims a top speed of 236 mph and, in simulated drag tests, zero to 60 mph in 2.17 seconds. For comparison, powerhouses like the Lamborghini Revuelto and Lamborghini Huracan topped out at 218mph and 225 mph, respectively.
The Bugatti Bolide's hyperfast disposition has much to do with its lightweight construction. It has a new carbon fiber monocoque chassis that meets or exceeds the FIA requirements for Le Mans racing cars. It has titanium screws and fasteners and a carbon fiber drive shaft with 3D-printed titanium fittings. Ceramic brake discs and lightweight calipers round up the anchors, while the forged magnesium wheels all help to reduce heft.
Only 40 Bugatti Bolides will leave the Molsheim factory, costing around $4 million for each unit. It's a lot of money for a track toy, but it's the only one available with a 1,578 horsepower W16 quad-turbo engine.