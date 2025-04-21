Synthetic Vs. Mineral Oil: What's The Difference In How They Perform?

Changing your own oil, while simple in principle, is often a rather deceptively nuanced task in one key area: selecting which oil is best for your vehicle. For instance, there's a huge variety of motor oil classifications covering different weights, additives, and blends. There's also the question of whether to go synthetic or mineral (also known as conventional). Synthetic motor oil, as the name implies, comes from synthetic materials, whereas mineral-based conventional oil is refined from crude oil. But aside from the origin, is there any practical difference for your vehicle? Actually, yes — and remarkably so, depending on the type of engine you have.

Thanks to its thinner consistency, synthetic oil tends to be better for newer engines and lasts longer than conventional oil — around 10,000 to 15,000 miles, depending on the oil you purchase and your particular vehicle. It's also better at preventing potentially detrimental effects such as sludge buildup, and it's the preferred oil for forced-induction engines. However, synthetic oil is usually more expensive than mineral oil, being about six to ten times more costly to manufacture.

Whether it's worth that extra cost seems to be a matter of pure cost-benefit, at first. The more expensive synthetic oil is, generally speaking, the better option, but that's not the full story. There are a few instances where you might want to "downgrade" to mineral oil, specifically with classic cars and other vintage applications. Let's take a closer look at how each oil type interacts with certain engines, and which products excel where.

