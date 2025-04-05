Is It Safe To Use Cheap Motor Oil For Your Car?
When discussing cheap motor oil and whether it is safe to use it in your car, the answer is yes, you can — as long as it meets certain minimum requirements. What you should not be using is low-quality motor oil that does not meet the standards as set out by the American Petroleum Institute (API). There are plenty of inexpensive motor oils that do meet the API standards. As long as a given brand of oil at any specific price point meets those standards, it is safe to use in your car.
An easy way to spot an oil that meets the API standards is to look for the API "Starburst" on the front of the packaging. This is a circle with a jagged edge around it that says "American Petroleum Institute Certified for Gasoline Engines." Once you have spotted the API starburst, you then need to check that the oil's viscosity and service classification either meet or exceed those requirements, which are listed in your owner's manual for your specific vehicle. These can be found in the API "donut," which is the circular mark found on the back of the oil container that includes this information. Once you have verified these details, you can go ahead and purchase the least expensive oil that meets the API standards and is the correct motor oil to use in your car.
What about conventional vs. synthetic motor oil?
There are three primary types of motor oil on the market: conventional oil (the cheapest), synthetic oil (the most expensive), and synthetic blends, which are a combination of conventional and synthetic. In addition to these three, there is also high-mileage oil, which is designed with special additives for vehicles with lots of miles on them. While all API-certified conventional oils provide adequate protection for most vehicles under normal conditions, the American Automobile Association (AAA) has found that synthetic oils performed 47% better than conventional oils, particularly in those vehicles subjected to extreme conditions.
These extreme conditions include vehicles that tow heavy payloads, operate in stop-and-go traffic, are used in extremely cold or hot weather, or have turbocharged engines. The takeaway is that if your vehicle fits into one of these categories and you plan to keep it for a while, you may want to upgrade to synthetic oil for the additional protection it provides. And just as with conventional oil, you can purchase the least expensive synthetic oil that carries the API starburst certification and meets your vehicle's requirements.