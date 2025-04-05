Is It Safe To Use Cheap Motor Oil For Your Car?

When discussing cheap motor oil and whether it is safe to use it in your car, the answer is yes, you can — as long as it meets certain minimum requirements. What you should not be using is low-quality motor oil that does not meet the standards as set out by the American Petroleum Institute (API). There are plenty of inexpensive motor oils that do meet the API standards. As long as a given brand of oil at any specific price point meets those standards, it is safe to use in your car.

An easy way to spot an oil that meets the API standards is to look for the API "Starburst" on the front of the packaging. This is a circle with a jagged edge around it that says "American Petroleum Institute Certified for Gasoline Engines." Once you have spotted the API starburst, you then need to check that the oil's viscosity and service classification either meet or exceed those requirements, which are listed in your owner's manual for your specific vehicle. These can be found in the API "donut," which is the circular mark found on the back of the oil container that includes this information. Once you have verified these details, you can go ahead and purchase the least expensive oil that meets the API standards and is the correct motor oil to use in your car.

