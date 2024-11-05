Is Mixing Conventional And Synthetic Oil Safe For Your Engine?

Modern cars require a lot of different fluids. Most people know about engine oil. However, many people may not realize that engine oil comes in various types, classifications, and consistencies. In addition to coming in various thicknesses and weights — which are designed for numerous uses and applications, from engines to complex gear sets — engine oil also comes in conventional and synthetic varieties. Both types of oils are derived from petroleum and crude oil. However, synthetic oil contains artificial compounds and undergoes various chemical processes to refine it to a greater degree. Synthetic oils have few impurities and usually provide superior lubrication and heat dissipation than conventional oils.

These days, many automakers recommend that owners fill their cars' engines with synthetic oil instead of conventional oil. Using synthetic motor oil may allow you to go longer in between oil changes, and it can provide better protection for your engine's internal components over time. However, if your car's manufacturer recommends using synthetic oil, and you only have access to a conventional version, you may be wondering if it's safe to switch between the two. As a former professional mechanic and lifelong car nerd, I've got you covered.

Yes, you can mix conventional and synthetic oil — doing so will not harm your engine, but it may remove or diminish some of the benefits that come with using purely synthetic oil. The really important thing is that you use an oil with the proper viscosity or thickness as recommended by your automaker. If you don't know what the correct type of oil for your car is, don't worry — I'll cover that, too.

