13 USB Gadgets For The Home That Are Actually Useful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The USB revolutionized the way we use computers. This technology was originally designed to connect computers and peripherals without relying on confusing, specialized connectors. The simple beauty of this system is that USB ports and cables are almost always compatible. Today, the USB has become a critical part of countless devices, not just computers. Tech companies love to add USB ports to almost every product imaginable; If nothing else, it makes for a convenient charging port. That's why, while many USB gadgets are designed to be used with a computer or a phone, there are plenty of standalone USB-powered products.

USBs are so ubiquitous that you can find them on the light you take on camping trips, on the gadgets you pack in your travel bag, and as the charging port on countless items around your house. From oddly-shaped batteries to pocket-size fans, we have scoured the internet for the best USB gadgets to keep in your house. Who knows, you might just discover a gadget so ingenious, it will go right into your favorite digital store's cart.