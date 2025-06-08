The Pros And Cons Of The Reidea USB Electric Lighter (And Others Like It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're all familiar with traditional lighters that use butane to produce a flame that we can use to light everything from candles to gas stoves. However, depending on the type of lighter you're using, it can be a real struggle to even get the flame going, especially if it's running low on fuel, or you're dealing with a breeze from a money-saving smart energy fan that causes it to flicker or go out. Maybe you've even gone through the ordeal of flicking the spark wheel with your thumb over and over, only for it to spark uselessly or not catch at all. Saying this is frustrating is probably an understatement.

Advertisement

If that's been your experience up to now, plasma lighters like the REIDEA USB Electric Lighter, which retails for $6.29 on Amazon, promise to make your life easier. These lighters make it possible to skip the spark by using electricity instead of fuel to create a small plasma arc hot enough to light common household items. Due to their windproof design and flameless ignition, they've become a favorite for lighting candles, gas stoves, and grills both indoors and outdoors. Since they run on a rechargeable battery, you don't have to worry about buying fuel refills or disposable lighters.

As convenient as they can be for everyday use around the house, they're not the best option in every situation. If you're going to be away from a power source for an extended amount of time, like with outdoor trips such as off-road camping, it's probably better to pick up a lighter that doesn't rely on battery power. Still, in the right situations, USB electric lighters can be a good choice when you need to light something quickly.

Advertisement