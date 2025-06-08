The Pros And Cons Of The Reidea USB Electric Lighter (And Others Like It)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We're all familiar with traditional lighters that use butane to produce a flame that we can use to light everything from candles to gas stoves. However, depending on the type of lighter you're using, it can be a real struggle to even get the flame going, especially if it's running low on fuel, or you're dealing with a breeze from a money-saving smart energy fan that causes it to flicker or go out. Maybe you've even gone through the ordeal of flicking the spark wheel with your thumb over and over, only for it to spark uselessly or not catch at all. Saying this is frustrating is probably an understatement.
If that's been your experience up to now, plasma lighters like the REIDEA USB Electric Lighter, which retails for $6.29 on Amazon, promise to make your life easier. These lighters make it possible to skip the spark by using electricity instead of fuel to create a small plasma arc hot enough to light common household items. Due to their windproof design and flameless ignition, they've become a favorite for lighting candles, gas stoves, and grills both indoors and outdoors. Since they run on a rechargeable battery, you don't have to worry about buying fuel refills or disposable lighters.
As convenient as they can be for everyday use around the house, they're not the best option in every situation. If you're going to be away from a power source for an extended amount of time, like with outdoor trips such as off-road camping, it's probably better to pick up a lighter that doesn't rely on battery power. Still, in the right situations, USB electric lighters can be a good choice when you need to light something quickly.
Pros of USB electric lighters
One of the biggest things plasma lighters have going for them is their ability to get the job done in windy conditions. While the flame from a traditional butane lighter can be easily put out by a breeze or draft, plasma lighters work differently. These lighters generate a high-voltage arc that can maintain its stability even in the wind. With no flame to contend with, the design also reduces the chance of accidental burns. Of course, if you put your fingers too close to the arc, you could still get burned.
Besides standing up to the wind, plasma lighters are rechargeable, which means you don't have to keep buying disposable lighters or butane refills. While these lighters don't count as sustainable tech products made out of recyclable materials, they can help you do your part in reducing waste. Some models can be used up to 100 times on a single charge, with Reidea saying its lighter can work at least 60 times per charge. You can charge them using a USB port, making it easy to keep them charged for when you need them.
Many plasma lighters also come with built-in safety features to prevent you from activating them accidentally. Some of them include, safety locks, automatic shut-off mechanisms after a certain period of inactivity, and protective covers over the ignition buttons. For example, the Rayonner Electric USB Lighter, which is priced at $5.99 on Amazon, has built-in automatic power-off chip protection and a double safety switch to prevent accidental use.
Cons of USB electric lighters
There's no question USB electric lighters have a lot going for them and are among the most useful USB gadgets you can buy on Amazon, but that doesn't mean they don't have any downsides. While they're great for lighting small surface areas like candle wicks or gas burners, they can struggle with larger materials that require a bigger ignition source. The small plasma arc can make it challenging to light larger materials or certain types of tinder. That means if you're taking one on a camping trip, you may have trouble starting a fire. The same would hold true for a fireplace at home.
Another drawback is that they depend on battery power, so depending on how often you use them, you may find yourself recharging them frequently. This will cause the most problems in outdoor settings when you don't have access to electricity, which would make a traditional fuel lighter a better option. Even though plasma arc lighters are capable of many ignitions per charge, the need for a power source can be a limitation on extended outdoor trips.
You can use these lighters in hot and cold weather, but they can't be stored at extreme temperatures because doing so could negatively impact battery performance. While waterproof models like the LcFun Electric Dual Arc Lighter, which is available for $18.99 on Amazon, do exist, many plasma lighters won't work until they've thoroughly dried after getting wet.