13 Of The Best-Sounding V12 Engines Of All Time

When Pagani unveiled the Huayra in 2011, fans of the Italian icon were eager to see whether the new hypercar could take up the reins of the Zonda, keeping the brand competitive with the likes of Ferrari, Bugatti, and Koenigsegg. It certainly had the looks that still drop jaws today alongside Pagani's latest models. But the Huayra also had to deliver on perhaps the most important aspect of these cars — the engine. Joining forces with Mercedes-AMG once again, the original Huayra used a 6.0L V12, which put any doubts to rest as to whether the Huayra was a fitting replacement for the Zonda.

Still, the very best of the Huayra didn't come with the original road car, instead coming in a car you can't drive on the road. Released in 2021, the track-only Huayra R came with an all-new, naturally aspirated 6.0L V12 engine, free from emissions restrictions. The result? A screaming V12 with a 9,000 RPM limit that rivals the sound of early '90s Formula One engines that feature further down this list.

Generating a staggering 2,204 pounds of downforce at 199 MPH, the Huayra R's purity carries throughout almost every second of a lap, making the most of its 850 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque output. For a slightly more deafening noise, Pagani improved the engine for the Huayra R EVO (the roadster version of the hypercar). This version was released in 2024, cementing this now 900-horsepower engine as one of the all-time greats.