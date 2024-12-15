Who Owns Jaguar And Where Are Its Cars Built?

Before the end of 2024, Jaguar caused a stir with the unveiling of a rebrand and its newest — and boldest — concept car, the Type 00. The announcement signaled the British car company's decisive shift toward manufacturing electric vehicles. However, this rather significant change is nothing but the newest chapter in Jaguar's rich and storied history.

The Jaguar cars, with their leaping cat symbol and elite reputation, have been on the market for almost a century now. They gained popularity not only for their elegant and sporty looks but also for their robust and innovative performance. And as such, the once small motorcycle sidecar company in Blackpool, England, slowly became one of the world's leading luxury vehicle brands.

But while the carmaker's journey originally began in the United Kingdom, it has seen some changes in ownership and operations throughout the years. So, who owns Jaguar now? And where are Jags currently built? To answer those questions, here's the 411 on Jaguar's current ownership and manufacturing locations.