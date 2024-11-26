What Does SVJ Stand For On A Lamborghini?

Despite being around since 1963, Lamborghini has proven time and time again that it's here to stay. While it has switched up its portfolio in recent times, such as slowly moving away from fossil fuel-powered cars, Lamborghini's bets seem to be paying off. In recent times, Car and Driver reported that the Italian legacy car brand continues to hit record-breaking sales in 2023 — the first time in history it has sold over 10,000 cars in a year. Through the years, several cars have contributed to the Italian carmaker's coveted position at the top. Among them, you may have encountered the letters "SVJ" after the names of some popular Lamborghini models, like the Aventador SVJ. So, what does it actually mean?

SVJ is short for the Italian words "Super Veloce Jota," which basically means it's really fast. Additionally, Lamborghini mentions that the "J" is actually a reference to the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) race car specifications, which falls under the Appendix J. Surprisingly, the Aventador is not actually the first Lamborghini to use the Jota standard. In 1970, the "J" letter first graced the Lamborghini line up with the high-performance version of the Miura. Made by Bob Wallace, the Miura SVJ is a rare iteration of the Miura SV that graces actor and car collector Nicolas Cage's garage. Soon after, a few Lamborghini Diablo units were also retrofitted to be able to carry the name.

