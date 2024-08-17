10 Aston Martin Models You Didn't Realize Existed

Aston Martin has had a decades-long relationship with Zagato, and the partnership has produced a number of high-profile special editions in recent years. Most enthusiasts will already be aware of the V12 Zagato and Vanquish Zagato, but one collaboration that tends to slip under the radar is the Virage Shooting Brake Zagato. Unlike the former cars, the Virage Shooting Brake Zagato is a one-off special. It was unveiled in 2013 and was designed to commemorate Aston Martin's 100th anniversary.

Despite its concept car looks, it's no mere design study. Rather, it's a fully functional, road legal one-off car that's now under private ownership. Its grille-integrated lights, extended nose, and shark-like lines give it a look that's unlike any series production Aston Martin. The interior is equally unique, with two-tone cream and tan leather upholstery and prominent Zagato "Z" logos in the headrest.

When it comes to one-offs, it's virtually impossible to estimate their value, and in the case of the Virage Shooting Brake Zagato, the amount its owner paid to buy the car from Zagato isn't public knowledge. In any case, it's not like it matters to most enthusiasts, who are unlikely to ever see the car in the metal, never mind be in a position to buy it should it ever appear for sale.

