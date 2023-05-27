Mechanical Masterclass: Driving Lamborghini's Greatest V12s At Speed

The new Lamborghini Revuelto marks the end of an era. This 1,001-horsepower, 535 pound-feet of torque supercar has all the wild styling and outrageous performance of the company's prior, top-shelf creations. It even has a V12, continuing that foundational element of the brand that dates back to 1963 — 60 years ago this month.

So what makes it different? This one comes with a battery pack, 3.8 kWh of lithium-ion cells stuffed in the center tunnel where a transmission and driveshaft would normally be. This, then, is Lamborghini's first plug-in hybrid, the first time the brand has decided that its iconic V12 needed a little help.

Lamborghini

Not help making power, it must be said. In the Aventador, the older generation, 6.5-liter V12 put down a whopping 769 horsepower unassisted. That's plenty of thrust, but what it lacked was compliance, emissions-friendliness, and frankly market relevance in a sea of increasingly electron-powered competition.

So how did we get here? I recently had a chance to go back, all the way back to the beginning, driving a selection of historic Lamborghini V12s directly out from the museum that stands next to the company's original factory floor. Want to come along for the ride? Let's begin at the beginning.