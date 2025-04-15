12 Of The Best-Sounding V6 Engines Ever Made

Ask experts about the best-ever V6 engine, and chances are, you'll hear the word "Busso" right away. Designed by legendary automotive engineer Guiseppe Busso, it's undoubtedly Alfa Romeo's most important engine, serving many of its vehicles for decades.

Thanks to the 60-degree angle between the cylinder banks, the Busso engine was compact, making it easy to fit in most Alfa Romeo vehicles. That layout also reduced thermal losses and allowed for straighter inlet tracts, crucial for the engine to breathe better. Busso showed his engineering brilliance in other areas; the famous V6 also has no balancing shafts yet operates smoothly thanks to an offset weight crank pulley.

The first Busso V6 units ranged from 2.0 liters to 3.0 liters in capacity and two valves per cylinder. Still, it's the 24-valve units, introduced in 1992, that brought power and efficiency to another level. The latest 3.2-liter unit made 240 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, giving the stunning 147 GTA hot hatch some serious oomph.

For all its performance, though, the noise is what made the Alfa Romeo Busso V6 special. This is not only one of the best-sounding V6 engines ever made, but engines, period. The Busso V6 reveals its character right after you turn the ignition key. Deep and throaty at idle, it builds up with intensity as the revs go up, reaching a glorious, racecar-like crescendo. At higher revolutions, the Busso V6 becomes an animal, with a raw, yet smooth, organic roar. It's an engine you'll want to rev repeatedly just to experience the sonic extravaganza it produces.