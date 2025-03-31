12 Of The Best Transmissions Ever Offered On A Production Car

While you'll most commonly hear enthusiasts talk at length about a car's engine, chassis balance, and handling, there is another important component that's not talked about nearly as much — the transmission. An unsung hero of the automotive world, the gearbox is a crucial link between the engine and the chassis, and it can make or break the driving experience. Slow shifts can kill an engine's performance. Rough shifts can make journeys uncomfortable. Imprecise stick shifts are a pain to use.

But can you rate various transmission types? We think it's possible, especially when you set some parameters. In this piece, we'll have a closer look at the best transmissions, with each standing out from the rest because of different qualities. Manual gearboxes will be listed because they are a joy to use, while for automatics, it's the shift quality. Still, we also listed some super-durable gearboxes, which deserve a place for being overbuilt and ready to keep up with the most reliable engines.

Having driven more than 300 cars, I have had first-hand experience with many great gearboxes. I also encountered some sturdy transmissions during my time as a Toyota aftermarket manager, gaining knowledge that I'll share with you in this article. So, from the mechanical feeling of Ferrari's gated shifters to Toyota's indestructible boxes, here are the best transmissions ever offered on a production car.

