12 Iconic JDM Cars With 4-Cylinder Power And Rear Wheel Drive

We all love a big, stomping V8 sending all its eight-cylinder glory to the rear wheels. Burnouts. Deafening roars. The smell of rubber and gasoline. It's all there. Yet, for most enthusiasts, buying, feeding, and preserving a V8 is unattainable. Yes, there was a time in history when V8s could be afforded by most, but today, it's a different story.

However, this article isn't about weeping for something that we don't have. It's about engine positivity. Yes, cutting a whole cylinder bank from a V8 might be a sacrilege to some, especially in rear-wheel-drive sports cars. Still, well-engineered four-cylinder machines connected to the rear wheels can put a big grin on your face. The smell of rubber and gas will be there, too. Good noises? You bet!

Four-cylinder, rear-wheel-drive cars are plentiful throughout history, but nobody perfected the recipe better than Japan. I've been following the industry for a long time and got to drive many affordable four-cylinder sports cars, and Japanese vehicles have always left a lasting impression. So, in this piece, we would like to share with you some of the most iconic four-cylinder JDM cars that drive the rear wheels. To keep it fair, we've included only one model per nameplate. Enjoy!

