U.S. Inventions And Scientific Advances Made Possible Through Operation Paperclip

Every species on the planet has a few evolutionary advantages that are key to survival. For us humans, it's the ability to use tools. Granted, we're not the only species that knows how to use them, but we're the only one that produces them on a global scale, sometimes even tapping talent from the other side of the world.

Because modern society was built around — and by — countless tools, we often put those who imagine them on a pedestal. For instance, Leonardo da Vinci was a polymath (an expert in many fields) who dreamt up countless inventions, many of which weren't realized until centuries after his death. However, history is rarely as we imagine. Many inventors had more than a few skeletons in their closets, but some downright filled their closets with skeletons to the bursting point and kept stuffing more in. One would think they would be punished for these crimes, but instead they were recruited to help the United States government fight what it considered a more prominent threat.

Read on to learn about some of history's biggest monsters and how they helped guide the course of the United States (and possibly the rest of the world) through their inventions. Please note this is not an attempt to make it sound like they were misunderstood, just a history lesson about one of the most uncomfortable parts of U.S. history.