How Do Rocket Engines Work?

Humans have achieved groundbreaking feats in space exploration, reaching distant stretches of space with missions like Voyager 1. However, none of this would have been possible without rockets.

Rockets play a pivotal role in placing satellites, orbiters, and astronauts into space. They are then shed in stages after completing their task (causing space gunk that may someday crush people if not disposed of properly), acting as a mode of transportation for people and cargo en route to space. That said, rocket engines are unconventional and vastly different from the airplane, car, and other common engines. While rockets also combust fuel to move like other engines, there is a fundamental difference. Traditional engines rotate wheels or turbines in order to move, whereas rocket engines burn fuel and leverage the reaction force to propel the space shuttle upwards.

The escaping gases from the rocket you see during a rocket launch are responsible for propelling the rocket. Since rockets operate by literally burning highly flammable fuel, the operating temperatures can quickly soar from 4000° to 5000° Fahrenheit. Moreover, rockets can operate on a variety of fuel types such as solid, liquid, and hybrid fuel, each offering distinct advantages for propulsion.