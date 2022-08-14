The Odds Of Being Crushed By A Rocket Has People Talking

Being eaten by a shark, struck by lightning, or kicked to death by a donkey are all very unlikely — but still possible — ways to die. Now you can add "crushed by a falling rocket" to the list of outlandish deaths that are probably more likely than a Mega Millions win.

The chance of picking up a Mega Millions jackpot is more than 300 million to one. While your odds of being hit by lightning are over 300 times greater than that, the CDC claims that close to 90% of lightning strike victims survive their ordeal. Florida Museum says that your odds of spending the final moments of your life in a shark's mouth stand at over 4,300,000 to one, while — despite a common myth designed to make people feel better about air travel — the chances of a donkey hoofing you to death are actually unknown (via Snopes).

So what about objects falling from the sky? The chances of a meteorite killing you are far lower than you think. Wired has the number at around one in 250,000 — four times more likely than being hit by lightning. Bits of space rock killing people isn't new; scientists believe one of humanity's first settlements was destroyed by a meteor strike close to 13,000 years ago. What is new is the possibility of a falling rocket killing you. Escaping Earth requires a lot of energy, so engineers tend to attach rocket boosters to objects they're trying to get into space. These boosters provide a lot of the initial thrust needed to escape Earth's gravity before detaching and falling back towards the planet. Usually, they land in the sea or in an area scientists have determined to be safe, but that isn't always the case (via Green Matters).