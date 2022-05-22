How Much Does A Civilian SpaceX Flight Cost?

Asking how much a SpaceX flight costs is a loaded question. Aside from the obvious fact that a person first needs to be Elon Musk-level rich to even think about asking, many factors dictate the actual price. The three current contenders in the great private space race — SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic — launched their first "tourist flights" in 2021. Even NASA wants some of that potential revenue, as evidenced by a recent update to its pricing policy for Private Astronaut Missions. That update comes the closest to laying out what a trip to the ISS will cost, going so far as to break it down by individual resources. You can even see how much it will cost to dispose of your trash. Spoiler alert: the final cost is astronomical.

In September 2021, SpaceX launched Jared Isaacman and three others into Earth's orbit as part of the Inspiration4 mission. The CEO of Shift4 Payments has an estimated worth of $2.4 billion. The trip was the first all-civilian flight that did not have a single "professional" astronaut aboard. A space nerd at heart, Isaacman has more than 6,000 hours of piloting experience and commanded the three-day trip around the Earth. He funded the entire venture himself and, in the process, helped raise what was ultimately tallied in at $243 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Neither SpaceX nor Isaacman revealed the flight's final cost, but MIT Technology Review cites speculation of around $50 million for a seat on that mission.