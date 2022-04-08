How The Historic Axiom-1 Mission To The ISS Is Unique

As confirmed by NASA, on April 8, 2022, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully took four private astronauts of the Axiom Space company from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida all the way to Earth's outer atmosphere, marking the very first space mission of its kind. The mission Axiom-1 (Ax-1) is intended to be the very first to place private citizens onto the International Space Station (ISS) for a period of time greater than eight days. As noted by Ars Technica, this launch also marked the sixth successful human flight on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft – marking 22 private astronauts flown to space on a SpaceX-engineered transport in the last two years.

According to Teslarati, the Axiom-1 Mission was initially planned to launch in late 2021. However, it was delayed several times over the course of the last few months, and only some of those delays were explained. It experienced three delays in the month of April alone — from April 1 to April 3, then to April 6, and finally to April 8. That said, safety precautions were most likely observed and prioritized to their fullest extent for this mission, which bodes well given that SpaceX has experienced several catastrophic rocket failures in the past. The Axiom-1 crew is slated to dock on the International Space Station on April 9, 2022, at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time.