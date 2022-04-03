The Ominous Cell Phone Warning Ukraine Is Giving Their Soldiers

Several long weeks have passed since Russia first invaded Ukraine, and unfortunately, it seems the war is not even close to coming to an end. In times of conflict, a lot of things come to light that civilians may not be aware of on a day-to-day basis. One such matter impacting Ukraine is the weaponization of cell phones. Ukrainian soldiers recently received a lengthy list of warnings related to using their mobile phones in a safe way. The consequences of not following those guidelines could be dire. But why exactly are smartphones, and mobile phones in general, such a threat on the frontlines?

Warfare in modern times is much different than the wars we've all learned about in history books. There are still tanks and missiles, wreaking destruction and hurting millions of innocent lives. Unfortunately, that has not changed. However, one thing that is different is the fact that we now live in a digital world, full of various digital signals, the internet, and countless ways for people to be tracked by skilled military personnel and specialized equipment.

During World War I and World War II, lighting a cigarette at night was one of the most careless things a soldier could do on the frontline. Even the smallest spark of light in an otherwise dark, quiet place could result in alerting the enemy to the army's exact location — and the consequences were dire. But now, in 2022, faint specks of light have been replaced by signals we cannot even see, ones that come from the phones we carry daily.