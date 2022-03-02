What The New Russian Sanctions Mean For The International Space Station

Following Russia's decision to invade Ukraine, the country was hit by a barrage of U.S.-led economic sanctions. Intended to limit Russia's ability to conduct business with the rest of the world and isolate the country, these sanctions have led to the Russian people being effectively cut off from the global financial system, posing a real threat to the Russian economy.

The consequences of these sanctions on the lives of ordinary Russian citizens include the inability to make payments using their MasterCard and VISA cards, limited access to global payment services, and, more recently, the inability to buy Apple products.

While the larger economic and social impact of these sanctions on Russia should become evident in the next few weeks, there is now a real threat of this conflict spreading far beyond the Russian borders and into the realm of science and technology.

U.S. President Joe Biden has already indicated that the sanctions would have a crippling effect on Russia's aerospace industry. In response, Russian officials have suggested* that they could remove themselves from the International Space Station project – a collaborative effort backed by space agencies of five different nations.

The U.S. and Russia are the most significant contributors to the ISS project, and ROSCOSMOS control key aspects of the space station. Therefore, concerns that further escalation in tensions may jeopardize the functioning of the International Space Station is quite realistic, and many people worry about the project coming to a premature end.