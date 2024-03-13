Watch Japan's Kairos Rocket Explode Seconds Into Inaugural Flight

On March 13, Japanese startup company Space One's Kairos rocket exploded into a ball of flames seconds after liftoff during its inaugural flight in Kushimoto. The small 59-foot rocket was equipped with three stages of solid-fuel engines and a liquid-fuel, post-boost stage engine. On board was an experimental government satellite that was to act as a backup in the event Japan's intelligence satellites went offline.

Following the event, Space One president Masakazu Toyoda told Reuters that "the rocket terminated the flight after judging that the achievement of its mission would be difficult." According to Space One, the self-destruction function triggers when there is an error in the flight path or various systems that could result in the rocket posing harm to those on the ground.

Despite being mostly automated, the company noted that a handful of staff were still on the ground. According to Shuhei Kishimoto, governor of Wakayama prefecture, there were no injuries and the fire was promptly extinguished. If successful, Space One would have been Japan's first private firm to launch a satellite into orbit.