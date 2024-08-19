What Engines Did Apollo 11 Use & Just How Powerful Are They?

The Apollo 11 astronauts used advanced technology to land on the Moon. The Saturn V rocket was the largest rocket ever at that point — although SpaceX's Starship topped it when it took flight in 2024. The rocket needed to be incredibly powerful to break from the Earth's orbit and blast off into space, sending a spacecraft 250,000 miles to reach the Moon. As of 2024, the Saturn V remains the only launch vehicle to carry people outside of Low Earth Orbit (LEO), and it carried a hefty payload.

The Saturn V's Rocketdyne J-2 engines had to push more than 300,000 pounds of propellant and gear, along with the Lunar and Service Modules plus the Apollo command crew. To achieve this, the Saturn V was outfitted with several engines, each providing thrust for one of the rocket's three stages. As each stage burned through its fuel, it was dropped and left to break up in the Earth's atmosphere on reentry. As this happened, the next stage took over, igniting its engines to continue the journey.

This technique remains a common practice, though some modern rockets developed by SpaceX are able to safely land its preliminary stages for reuse. The Saturn V didn't have this capability, so each mission effectively used up the rocket, requiring a new Saturn V to be built for the next mission. As of 2024, 13 Saturn V missions have launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, including the Apollo 11 mission launched on July 16, 1969.

