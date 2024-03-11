How NASA Space Shuttle Tiles Work To Protect Against Extreme Heat

A NASA Space Shuttle Orbiter re-enters the Earth's atmosphere at about 75 miles above sea level and speeds close to 17,500 mph. When slowing down to its landing speed of about 215 mph, the orbiter's external surface can experience temperatures close to 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit from friction due to air resistance.

To put that in perspective, the Space Shuttle Orbiter's airframe is made out of aluminum, which anneals (or softens) at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (177 degrees Celsius). To protect the metal orbiter craft and insulate the occupants — a maximum of eight crew members have ever flown in a single shuttle, but early design drafts envisaged up to 86 astronauts – from the extreme heat and cold of space, NASA (which was originally called NACA) employed reusable heat shield tiles. Those were part of the space agency's Space Shuttle Orbiter Thermal Protection System (TPS), which was first used in the Space Shuttle Columbia.

The original iteration of the system was so difficult to install that it was largely responsible for the 1.5-year delay of Columbia's maiden orbital flight from its original November 1979 target launch date to the April 1981 actual launch date. A single shuttle tile can cost up to $1,000 to make. Prior to the closure of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, NASA began offering Space Shuttle tiles to schools, universities, and museums in a bid to inspire the next generation of space explorers.