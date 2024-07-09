The Columbia Disaster: Failures That Doomed The Space Shuttle

At 8:44 a.m. on February 1, 2003, Space Shuttle Columbia re-entered Earth's atmosphere at around 400,000 feet. Over the next eight minutes, Columbia descended 150,000 feet at Mach 24.1, causing extreme thermal heating and triggering the left wing sensors, which recorded greater strain than in previous Columbia re-entries.

As the orbiter cut through the skies above California and Nevada, superheated air blasted through a perforation in the craft's left wing that was the result of a debris strike during launch. The extreme temperatures melted the internal aluminum and warped the structure, causing serious aerodynamic imbalances.

Minutes later, in airspace southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth, Columbia's structure failed catastrophically and disintegrated at over 10,000 mph, killing the crew of seven. Tens of thousands of scraps and components rained across Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. Only 38% — which still amounted to some 84,000 pieces — were recovered.

The tragedy occurred 17 years after the Challenger disaster in 1986, which the Rogers Commission attributed to flaws in design, management, and communication. Regrettably, the Columbia Accident Investigation Board (CAIB) established a similar range of institutional failings. The investigation revealed that NASA's organizational culture and decision making processes had not sufficiently improved, leading to the same oversight issues that caused the fatal foam strike on January 16, 2003. Here are the failures that doomed the Columbia space shuttle.