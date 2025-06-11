10 Military Vehicles That Use A Cummins Engine (And Two That Will)

Every modern vehicle needs a motor of some kind, usually an internal combustion engine. Given the prevalence of cars, lots of people take the time to learn the ins and outs of the best and worst engines used by major automakers, but it's easy to overlook what goes into military vehicles because, well, they're military vehicles. Shouldn't the inner workings of these tanks, planes, and trucks be a closely guarded secret? Surprisingly, no.

Advertisement

Many companies actually collaborate with military engineers to design the countless components that go into military vehicles. One such manufacturer is Cummins. This company designs and builds parts integral to modern vehicles, including brakes, suspension systems, and for the purposes of this article, engines. You can find Cummins diesel engines in everything from commercial pickup trucks to government boats, and yes, some Cummins serve as the beating heart of military vehicles such as heavy-duty trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and even tanks and tank-adjacent machines. Cummins has built a name for itself providing powerful and reliable engines, so much so that the company has even landed contracts to provide the engines for future war machines — or at least the prototypes for these mobile weapons.

Advertisement

Here are 10 modern military vehicles (and two upcoming ones) brought to life through the power of Cummins engineering.