What's The Difference Between A Military Armored Car And An APC?

In the era of modern warfare, there are almost too many weapons available to military factions looking to make their mark on the frontlines. While there are any number of vessels designed to bring the fight to enemies via air and sea, when it comes to a more traditional ground assault, tanks and armored vehicles are the most common tools used by military units to back up their troops on the battlefield.

There are, of course, countless variations of armored vessels even in that seemingly hyper-specific category of wartime vehicles. In fact, these days it can be difficult to distinguish a more traditional battle tank from a tracked artillery vehicle like Samsung's K9 Thunder. But even apart from those more widely recognized artillery options, there is a whole class of armored vehicles on the battlefield these days that are meant to be faster and more agile than their larger counterparts.

While many of these smaller vehicles are meant for use in combat, others have more specific uses in mind than mere war play. But given the sheer breadth of options available in the area of armored military vessels, it can often be difficult to distinguish one build from another. That's particularly true of vehicles designated as a military armored car and those designated as an APC. And yes, despite some similarities in design and function, these battlefield machines bear some stark differences. Here's a quick rundown of what sets these two classes of armored military vehicle apart.

