Every Major Type Of Battle Tank Explained

Widely considered the smallest tank class, light tanks emphasize speed and agility rather than armor and brute force. The French created the class during the First World War with the Renault FT-17, a 7-ton vehicle that placed a crew at the front, a four-cylinder engine in the back, and a gun within a fully rotating turret. This became the standard format for tanks of all weight classes.

French designers referred to the FT-17 not as a light tank but as a "mosquito tank." The idea was that large formations of FT-17s would swarm the enemy, overwhelming them with speed, numbers, and cannon and machine gun fire.

Imitations followed through the interwar period and by the Second World War, the light tank class came of age with the American M24, British Mk IV, German Panzer I, Japanese Type 95 Ha-Go, French Renault R35, and Soviet T-26.

In the latter half of the 20th century, the United States and other NATO armies phased out light tanks and other classes, streamlining their fleets into main battle tanks such as the M1 Abrams, the Challenger 1, and the Leopard I. However, China and Russia remained committed to the class, producing the Type 15 and 2S25 Sprut-SD, respectively.

These days, light tanks are making something of a comeback in the West, too. In 2023, the U.S. Army unveiled the M-10 Booker, a 42-ton vehicle referred to as both a "combat vehicle" and a light tank.