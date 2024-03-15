How The Matilda II Tank Earned The Nickname 'Queen Of The Desert'

Throughout World War II, numerous instruments of war achieved legendary status for their various feats of heroism on land, sea, or air. Though it's less talked about than battery mates like the M4 Sherman Firefly when it came to conflicts on land, few tanks were quite as effective as the United Kingdom's Matilda II.

A massively upgraded version of the U.K. military's Matilda tank, the Matilda II made its way through production just in time to take to the battlefields of WWII. Though it was relatively slow on the move and packed less artillery than some of its contemporaries, the second-generation Matilda boasted considerably more armor than most, making it the bane of Axis enemies when it hit the battlefield. In fact, the tank's 3-inch frontal armor made it all but impenetrable to weapons used by Germany's fearsome Panzer tanks during the early days of the war. As the opposing tanks were regular combatants in the dusty battlefields of North Africa, Matilda II's almost unbeatable toughness helped it earn the nickname "Queen of the Desert."

Matilda II held that title until German forces upgraded their arsenal. While those upgrades ultimately meant Matilda II lost its preeminence in the desert, the powerful tank still had a part to play in several other war zones.

