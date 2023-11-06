Maybach Power: The Engine Behind Germany's Legendary Panzer Tanks

Almost 80 years removed from the end of World War II, today's generation is more likely to know Maybach as the ultra-luxury car brand by Mercedes-Benz, not that it once produced engines that powered Adolf Hitler's dreaded Panzer tanks across battlefields.

The Maybach name and its association with the auto industry go back many years. Augustus Wilhelm Maybach was born on Feb. 9, 1846, in Heilbronn, Germany. His mother died in 1854, and two years later, so did his father. Sometime in early 1856, he was taken in by an orphanage in Reutlingen called the Bruderhaus. It's here where Maybach first met Gottlieb Daimler, and the two began working closely together.

Daimler and Maybach started changing the world in 1885 when the dynamic duo created "Reitwagen," the first motorcycle. This was followed by the first motorboat and "Motorkutsche," the first four-wheel car (both in 1886). A year later, they branched off into building train engines, and in '88, the engine for Dr. Karl Wölfert's airship, regarded as the first one powered by a gasoline engine.

Daimler founded Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft (DMG) in November 1890 and made Maybach chief design engineer. Daimler would die in March 1900, but that didn't stop Maybach from continuing his legacy.