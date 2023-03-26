The Story Behind The Original Zeppelin: The LZ-1

Zeppelins are a relic now, and most people's interactions with airships of any kind consist of seeing the Goodyear Blimp at sporting events or as references in pop culture. After the Hindenburg disaster in 1937 where 36 people were killed after the airship caught fire and crashed in New Jersey, zeppelins as a form of air transportation were done away with.

Zeppelins, by definition, are rigid airships that contain gas — helium or hydrogen as was the case with the Hindenburg — and are covered by a fabric skin. The airships have actually been around longer than the invention of winged powered flight by the Wright Brothers in 1903. Zeppelins date back to the late 1800s and are named after their inventor, German aristocrat and army general Count Ferdinand Von Zeppelin.

The very first Zeppelin produced, dubbed the LZ-1, or Luftschiff Zeppelin 1, looked promising when it was first built in 1899, but when it flew in 1900, it went over like a proverbial lead balloon.