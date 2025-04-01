Assault Gun Vs. Tank Destroyer: What's The Difference Between These Armored Vehicles?

Tank destroyers came about during World War II as a method for combating main battle tanks. Some of the best tank destroyers of WWII looked similar to tanks but favored firepower, long range, and mobility over other features commonly seen on tanks, such as armor or even turrets. Less armor meant destroyers were faster than their prey, while the longer guns allowed them to attack tanks from a distance. Destroyer armor was typically thicker in the front than on its sides or rear.

One of the tougher tank destroyers was made by Ford during World War II. The M10A1 was good at what it did, seeing action in Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, but had a short production life from 1941 to 1943, as its armor and top speed fell below the standard of other tank destroyers of the time.

Germany, America, and the Soviet Union were the primary armies to use tank destroyers during WWII. While Germany and the Soviets built their tank destroyer turrets with a limited traverse, America built its destroyers with fully traversable turrets, thus they're closer in appearance to tanks. Destroyers like the M10 Wolverine were even built on an M4 Sherman tank chassis, further adding to the similarities in appearance.

