Everything We Know About The U.S. Army's Next Combat Vehicle: The M10 Booker

It doesn't happen often, but every once in a while, the United States Army fields a new piece of armor. This time, it's the M10 Booker developed by General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS). In June 2022, GDLS won the contract to proceed with the development of the M10. The new armored vehicle has the appearance of a light tank, but that's something of a misnomer.

According to Maj. Gen. Glenn Dean, who works as the Program Executive Officer for Army Ground Combat Systems on Military.com: "The M10 Booker is an armored vehicle that is intended to support our Infantry Brigade Combat Teams by suppressing and destroying fortifications, gun systems and trench routes, and then secondarily providing protection against enemy armored vehicles." Essentially, what looks like a light tank is more of an assault gun that supports dismounted infantry operations.

Like any new piece of military hardware, the M10 Booker is being put through a great deal of trials and changes. The Army received several production M10 Bookers in February 2024 and quickly began field testing them for operational effectiveness. Not long after, the Army placed an order for full-rate production for 266 M10 Bookers, so if all goes according to plan, the Army could start seeing the fielding of the M10 Booker as early as 2024 with plans to acquire 32-34 each fiscal year until FY-29.

