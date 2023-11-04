M10 Booker: Why This New U.S. Army Vehicle Is Turning Heads

To paraphrase a famous quote from William Shakespeare's Hamlet, "To be a tank, or not to be a tank, that is the question."

The M10 Booker is the first new armored fighting vehicle the Army has unveiled in four decades. When the US Army first announced the Booker, it was tagged with a Mobile Protected Firepower moniker. The highly maneuverable vehicle could roll in with and support infantry troops directly on the ground. This new concept was referred to as a light tank.

When it was shown to the public in June 2023 during the Army's 248th birthday festivities, its designation had mysteriously changed to Combat Vehicle, and the light tank reference was dropped completely. It was quickly pointed out that the Booker was not a light tank at all because of two very distinct differences. First, it didn't have the same level of armor protection most true tanks did, and its primary mission was to support troops, not go head to head with other tanks like the legendary Abrams was designed to do.

Speaking of the Abrams, retired General Robert B. Abrams, son of four-star general Creighton "Abe" Abrams, after whom the famous tank is named, said after seeing the Booker, "This is a tank."

So, why the argument? Simply put, the Army ditched the "tank" designation to keep military personnel from thinking it was one and subsequently deploying it as such instead of using it for its intended purpose of supporting troops.

[Featured image by Bernardo Fuller via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY Public Domain]