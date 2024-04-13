The Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses Of America's M1126 Stryker

The M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV), otherwise known as the incredibly versatile Stryker, is one of the United States' most widely used armored vehicles. General Dynamics developed the Stryker in the early aughts to answer the need for an armored ICV that was easier to deploy than heavier vehicles like the M2 Bradley. Unlike the Bradley, Strykers are 8-wheeled vehicles capable of operating in 4x4 and 8x8 modes on blast-absorbent, non-flammable, armored tires.

Since its introduction in 2002, more than 4,900 Strykers have entered active service, most of them going to the Army. Thanks mainly to their ease of operation and transportability, the Stryker family of vehicles has taken part in every major armed conflict the U.S. Army has engaged in since its first use. Soldiers drove them on and off-road in Iraq and Afghanistan, and Strykers given to the Ukrainian military have served that country in its war against Russia.

The Stryker has an impressive track record for an up-armored vehicle that doesn't move on tracks. Its mobility allows it to drive up to 62 mph, so it's maneuverable and capable of running on many different types of terrain. Of course, like any vehicle employed by the U.S. military, Strykers have several strengths and weaknesses that amount to trade-offs for operational support over stronger defensive armor and more potent weapon systems.