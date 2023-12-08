Here's How The Army Is Trying To Adapt Hybrid Technology

With hybrids and electric vehicles dominating the consumer market, it was only a matter of time before other industries began capitalizing on the shift to more fuel-efficient modes of transportation. And with some people still preferring hybrids over EVs, the U.S. Army has set its sights on adding some to its arsenal.

According to an active Request for Information file, the military wants to bring hybrid technology into its eight-wheeled Stryker vehicles. The heavily armored infantry fighter has been a go-to for the U.S. since 2002 and even received an engine upgrade in 2020. However, with the RFI, the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) made it public that it's interested in adapting the vehicle with the latest automotive technology, giving it a hybrid engine.

However, don't expect a hybrid Stryker in the field soon. Currently, the RCCTO is only "seeking sources and information" on the subject, hoping to better understand the validity of such a shift. How much would it cost? What infrastructure would be needed to support the hybrid vehicles? These questions and many more are a priority for the department before any decision is final, but it certainly seems like hybrids are on the way for the U.S. Army.