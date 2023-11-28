Here's What Makes The Army's Armored Stryker Incredibly Versatile

Military vehicles come in all shapes and sizes. Those on the land, as well as in the seas and skies, have a range of different applications, from delivering all-out destructive force to performing quieter, subtler, more clandestine operations. No one machine can perform every potential role, just as no athlete, however world-renowned, can play every position on the pitch by themselves.

This isn't to say, of course, that there aren't those vehicles that can provide utility in multiple different ways. Something more general-purpose, after all, can be a great boon for any military in terms of the practicality of deployment. The United States Army's Stryker is a vehicle designed with more than one role in mind, something like a very advanced take on the M8 Greyhound.

Let's take a look at the creation of the Stryker, the different battlefield tasks it could perform, and the unfortunate shortcomings that would prove to limit this armored vehicle's once-impressive utility.