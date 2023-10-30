Why The M8 Greyhound Was Retired From The U.S. Military

The M8 light-armored car, better known as the M8 Greyhound, was an armored vehicle used by the U.S. military during World War II. Developed and produced by the Ford Motor Company, over 8,500 M8s were manufactured between 1943 and 1945. Though it was clear there were serious core deficiencies with the M8 Greyhound, it would continue to be used heavily in the Pacific Theater during World War II and then again in the Korean War.

The 6x6 M8 Greyhound would go on to influence modern armored personnel carriers used by U.S. Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalions (LAR) today. Modern evolutions of the lightly armored design can be seen in vehicles like the Stryker light-armored vehicles and the LAV-25. While the M8 Greyhound was one of the fastest armored vehicles of its day, a few key design flaws saw the need for it to be completely re-purposed from its initial intent.

Though the timing and the eventual end of World War II would see the production and development of the M8 Greyhound scrapped, the armored car will go down as one of the earliest U.S. iterations of lightly armored transport vehicles that are still used today.