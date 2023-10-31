Why Willys M38A1 Was Retired From The Military

During the onset of the Korean War in 1950, the U.S. military sought to update its armored light utility vehicle choices from the fairly outdated Willys M38 utility truck used since the end of the 1940s. However, time was of the essence, and research and development for a sturdier, all-terrain, lightly-armored car would take decades to create.

Enter the Willys M38A1 — Willys Motors' and Kaiser Jeep's upgrade to the existing M38. This new lightly-armored vehicle would possess a few key improvements, eventually be produced in high numbers, and it would go on to service militaries across the globe.

Though the M38A1 was not meant to be a long-lasting solution to U.S. military requirements, it suited the need for a lightly armored car that could haul rather large payloads. Eventually, Willys M38A1 would go on to inspire civilian Jeep design, and its influence can be seen in the long-time military armored transport vehicle of choice: the Humvee.

[Featured image by Peterolthof via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]