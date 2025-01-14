K9 Thunder By Samsung: A Closer Look At South Korea's Artillery Power

Samsung is a name well-known to consumers from all corners of the world, as the South Korean manufacturer has become one of the biggest players on the global electronics scene. So much so that we'd wager there are not many folks in the U.S. or abroad who've never had a Samsung-branded device of some sort in their possession, be it a mobile phone like the SlashGear-approved Galaxy S24 or something larger like the company's highly rated televisions or its internationally manufactured appliances.

But even as well known as the Samsung name is in the U.S. and places beyond, it's a safe enough bet that even those who use the company's products on a daily basis have no idea that its reach goes far beyond the realm of consumer electronics. In fact, at one time, Samsung also held ties to the South Korean military. The company even helped to develop a tracked vehicle outfitted with a Howitzer that's still being used for combat today.

To be clear, Samsung did not develop the K9 Thunder Howitzer entirely on its own, as the battle-ready vehicle was the result of a collaboration between the South Korean government and several major South Korean companies. Still, the heavy artillery vehicle has been in use for more than two decades now, and with new models currently being developed, some version of the Samsung-backed K9 will be in use for many years to come. Here are a few things you might find interesting about Samsung's renowned artillery offering.

