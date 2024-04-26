The Future Of Tank Armor: How Composite Materials Are Revolutionizing Protections

The first images that come to mind when one thinks of a tank are typically a top-mounted cannon, treads, and of most importance to those inside, armor. The concept of a mobile vehicle protected by armor to transport troops across a battlefield has been around for hundreds of years. Leonardo da Vinci in fact had drawn up plans in 1485 for what he deemed an "armored car." In the plans for this early armored vehicle, da Vinci described how he could "make armored cars, safe and unassailable." This basic premise of protecting the tank crew inside has held for hundreds of years.

His vision of an "armored car" came to fruition with World War I. Since then, tanks and technology have continued to evolve with an underlying premise of providing protection for those inside. This has been achieved through the armor that wraps around any tank. This armor, much like the tank itself, has evolved over time. Not just being made solely out of steel, tank armor is now composed of a variety of composite materials. These materials are revolutionizing the makeup and future of tank armor.